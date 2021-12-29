Belinda: the millionaire debt that Christian Nodal’s girlfriend must pay to the SAT to save herself from a trial | Mexico | MX | Celebs | FAME

Belinda will close 2021 in the eye of the storm. The Mexican singer has had a great year, full of success and work, she even announced her engagement with fellow singer Christian Nodal; However, the situation could get complicated in the last days of this year, causing the star to start a 2022 with fiscal problems.

It was through an edict published in the Official Gazette of the Federation that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced that Belinda Peregrin Schull, full name of the famous Mexican, has a debt for a tax credit and must present you before the Seventh Metropolitan Regional Chamber.

BELINDA’S MILLIONAIRE DEBT

According to official information, Christian Nodal’s fiancee has a tax credit debt with the SAT for more than seven million pesos. In the publication, dated December 24, it is determined that Belinda has 30 days to go to the authorities to try to clarify her tax situation. Likewise, the document indicates that if they do not attend the summons, a trial will begin that will reach the courts in the first weeks of the following year.

Belinda poses for the cameras (Photo: Belinda / Instagram)

WHERE DOES THIS DEBT COME FROM?

The appearance would revolve around the files 23932 / 19-17-07-1 and 1 Accumulated, which indicates that on September 6, 2019, Belinda demanded the annulment of the resolution contained in official letter 500-74- 01-01-01-2019-6647.

In said file, the SAT determined “As the base taxable income for the distribution of profits, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2011, the amount of $ 8’360,080.14 (eight million three hundred sixty thousand eighty pesos 14/100 national currency)”.

Likewise, on Friday, December 24, 2021, the distribution of profits was decreed in the amount of $ 836,008.01 (eight hundred thirty-six thousand eight pesos 01/100 national currency). And, finally, it was determined that it becomes effective “The collection of the tax credit in the amount of $ 7′235,769.00 (seven million two hundred thirty-five thousand seven hundred sixty-nine pesos 00/100 national currency)”.

WHAT DID THE SAT SAY ABOUT BELINDA’S DEBT?

“You have a term of thirty days from the business day following the last publication of the ordered Edict, to appear at this Seventh Metropolitan Regional Chamber of the Federal Administrative Court of Justice, located at Insurgentes Sur, Number 881, Colonia Napoles, Mayor’s Office Benito Juárez, Postal Code 03810 ″says the edict.

It is worth mentioning that although the debt involves Belinda, it is asked to Fabiola Garcia Lopez, representative of the majority of the singer’s workers that she is the one who appears in the Seventh Metropolitan Regional Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice.

In the event that García López does not appear, they will send you notifications by electronic bulletin, as established in article 315 in citation, in relation to article 67, of the Federal Law of Administrative Litigation Procedure.

For the moment, Belinda has not come out to provide statements in this regard.. But, it is worth remembering that, in 2012, the SAT also accused the interpreter of “Light without gravity” of owing him two million pesos. Everything indicates that the figure has been increasing in recent years.

Belinda in “La Voz Azteca” where she was one of the judges of the contest (Photo: Belinda / Instagram)

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES BELINDA HAVE?

Belinda is a singer and actress with a 22-year artistic career. He has established himself as one of the most famous figures in Mexico and Latin America. In addition, he has several successes in his career both in music and in the world of acting.

The interpreter of “Sapito” has been characterized by leading a life full of luxury and travel, which she shows through her social networks, so her income must be quite high. This is why it has been revealed how much money Belinda has in her bank accounts.

Belinda has a fortune that around 10 million dollars, that is, about 200 million Mexican pesos. The actress and singer has made this money thanks to her successful 22-year career. As is known, she started at the age of ten in the world of entertainment.

The information about the money you have in your bank accounts, such as property and assets, was provided by Celebrity Net Work, which specializes in calculating the wealth of the most important celebrities from around the world.

On this occasion, the American media calculated the fortune of Belinda as a result of the issue of the proposal of the singer and her boyfriend Christian Nodal. The couple is one of the most mediatic of Mexican entertainment.

As it is remembered, the singers confirmed their romance at the beginning of August of last year, while they participated as coaches in the reality show “La Voz”. Since then, the public witnessed their relationship and every romantic detail between them.