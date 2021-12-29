Chicharito Hernández forgets Sarah Kohan and was caught with his new girlfriend

Chicharito Hernández continued with his life and from the press in Mexico they discovered that he found love again.

December 28, 2021 10:59 am

The separation of Chicharito Hernández and Sarah Kohan caused a wave of disappointment on the part of the followers of both stars on social networks, but now the LA Galaxy footballer has managed to establish a new relationship, as revealed by the press in Mexico.

The rupture in the relationship between the Mexican soccer player and the Australian model in December last year caused the former Real Madrid player himself to reveal that one of the reasons why the marriage did not progress was because of the bad time he lived between the pandemic and the death of his grandfather.

Despite this, the father of Noah and Nala, the two children he fathered together with Kohan, ended up being caught in a new relationship, according to sources who closely follow the love life of the Aztec star.

According to information revealed by journalist Nelssie Carrillo, Chicharito meets a new love partner named Nicole and who ended up giving him a new chapter in his love life.

“Apparently, the soccer player Javier Hernández ‘Chicharito’ already has a new love and look at him, well established; the girl’s name is Nicole,” he said, in addition to being in the Beverly Hills Hotel in the last month.

In this way, private life continues to feed the entertainment news portals in Mexico, waiting for the public to make their relationship official and finally leave Sarah Kohan behind.