China's complaint to the UN against Elon Musk's satellites

China filed a complaint with the United Nations after its space station was forced to avoid two collisions with satellites launched by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Starlink project.

The Chinese station this year had two “close encounters” with satellites of Starlink, an Internet provider company operated by SpaceX, also owned by Musk.

The incidents reported by Beijing to the United Nations (UN) space agency have not been independently verified.

The incidents occurred on July 1 and October 21, according to documentation submitted by China to the UN.

