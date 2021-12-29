Lucila Mariscal and her place in Mexican comedy

If there is an actress who has managed to find a place as a comedian in Mexico with great effort, that is Lucila Mariscal. And this is worthy of recognition, since it is very difficult for women to achieve this as it is an almost exclusively male-dominated medium. However, Mariscal has spent more than 50 years in his career proving that, when you are versatile, there are practically no impossibilities.

Even despite the greatest tragedies, Lucila Mariscal does not lose her smile. (Photo by Medios y Media / Getty Images)

Lucila had to be hospitalized in Mexico City as a result of a strangulated hernia for which she will have to undergo surgery and the news moved the media and fans (who she has, and they are not few) to be interested in her health and to reassess the creator of the memorable “Doña Lencha”, who was born on July 18, 1942 in the Mexican capital, and from a very young age she was interested in the performing arts.

She studied acting at the National School of Theater, belonging to the National Institute of Fine Arts, and under the tutelage of great teachers such as Fernando Wagner, Lucila acquired the necessary experience to tackle any dramatic or comic genre, as well as being part of productions students of Renaissance works or Greek tragedies and in 1968 he made his professional debut in the play ‘Muertos sin sepultura’, for which he obtained his first recognition.

In the mid-70s, Lucila auditioned to participate in the famous comic program ‘El Show de los Polivoces’, starring Enrique Cuenca and Eduardo Manzano, although the dumbbell no longer lasted long and she joined Enrique’s program “El Polivoz” , where he created the character of Doña Lencha, who is still very loved and popular: a stereotypical woman from the north, who at first was very submissive, but was gradually modified to show her as as or more cunning than her partner, and eventually, already alone, as a kind of ‘femme fatale’ who did not miss the opportunity to flirt with whatever handsome was put in front of him, like César Costa, in his interventions on the legendary program ‘La Carabina de Ambrosio’.

However, it was not easy for Lucila to get high, since as she herself has pointed out, a comic woman in Mexico was seen as an anomaly, there were very few who succeeded – like María Victoria with ‘La Criada bien Criada’, or Famie Kaufman , the unforgettable ‘Vitola’— and at the time she entered this arena, it was almost exclusively male territory. It was her effort that led her to fill spaces like Madison Square Garden and the Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles. “Nobody gave me anything as a gift. I saw an opportunity and I took it,” he declared years later to El Universal. “I have worked a lot for many years and I have learned a lot while working. It was not easy but it was a great experience.”

Being a very complete actress, the Marsical has also participated in soap operas, films, unit programs and plays: “I am an actress. The same thing I can be doña Lencha to do ‘La casa de Bernarda Alba’ or something by Shakespeare. developed as a comedian does not mean that I do not have the ability to do something else, so when called, I can act in any capacity because I studied to be versatile and I like to work on everything. ”

Despite the laughter that has always surrounded her work, Lucila has also faced tragedy face to face: more than 11 years ago she went through one of the hardest moments of her life: the disappearance of her son Andrei Alexis Hernández, who that At that time, he was the deputy director of security for the City of Linares, in Tamaulipas.

It took a long time for the actress, who fell into a deep depression, could continue with her life, after this bitter drink, but now she is better or at least calmer about it before this episode that marked her forever.

The actress told the Los Angeles Times that the disappearance and ostensible death of her son were very difficult situations to assimilate, but little by little she has been resigned: “It is a very strong pain. I cried for him in silence, for many years, until suddenly I said, enough crying, because he’s gone, he’s already resting, you have to let him go, I tell myself that continuously with my son. I speak to him and say: ‘Wherever you are son, in whatever dimension you are, I love you, I bless you, I ask God to forgive you for what you have done, whatever it is, your sins that you have committed on Earth and let him take care of you wherever you are ‘, because then, what else can you do? ”.

When asked if she wanted her son to reappear and see him again, the actress was very direct: “The truth is that I think it is not good to encourage wishes that you do not know if they will be fulfilled at some point. I think that one must be more coherent, that one has to have resignation to what life is giving you, to what you are receiving. You have to accept things and then wait and I know perfectly well that I will not see him again, and I am already resigned. “

Although Mariscal’s health prognosis is reserved, the possibility that his health will improve after a surgical intervention exists, as well as the possibility that he will continue with his career tirelessly as before.

