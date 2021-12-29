Luis Miguel’s ex showed why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

The American showgirl Mollie Hannah Gould 21 years old is one of the most beautiful and most followed women on social networks where she accumulates more than 78 thousand followers from all latitudes and for them she shares her best looks, her trips, and her long stays at the beach.

Now the ex of Luis Miguel He left everyone on the brink of a heart attack by publishing a series of photos in which he wears a delicate black bikini and boasts his well-worked silhouette, the product of his perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition. “Back to work,” wrote the blonde on the network.

In the series of publications he made on the camera’s social network, Mollie Gould She is very natural, her hair is loose and wet, at the same time she poses from the sand. So far the post has garnered more than a thousand likes and hundreds of comments where his fans praise his talent and beauty.

“As always radiant, beautiful”, “Let love come … young and good” and “Ahah, what an angry lady … kiss you … I love you” were some of the comments left by his followers, accustomed to this type of publication high-voltage power supplies that turn on the grid thanks to the beauty of Mollie Gould.

Previously, the ex-girlfriend of Luis Miguel She had delighted her virtual fandom with another series of postcards in which she posed from the beach with a bikini printed in shades of pink and red, her hair down, and a delicate make up. There she was concerned about the excesses she can commit during her break and said: “I hope to keep my summer body during the holidays.”