Luis Miguel’s ex showed why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 21 Views

The American showgirl Mollie Hannah Gould 21 years old is one of the most beautiful and most followed women on social networks where she accumulates more than 78 thousand followers from all latitudes and for them she shares her best looks, her trips, and her long stays at the beach.

Mollie Hannah Gould. Source: MDZ file

Now the ex of Luis Miguel He left everyone on the brink of a heart attack by publishing a series of photos in which he wears a delicate black bikini and boasts his well-worked silhouette, the product of his perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition. “Back to work,” wrote the blonde on the network.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Netflix and the most anticipated releases for the month of January

Netflix and the most anticipated releases for the month of January Today we will introduce …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved