Pedro Troglio will meet in the next few hours with the San Lorenzo de Almagro board of directors

The Argentine coach Pedro Troglio has taken much more strength to be the new technical director of the historic San Lorenzo de Almagro of the Argentine Super League.

Media from that country report that the strategist of Luján, who spends a few days of vacation in Argentina, will meet with Marcelo tinelli, president of the Barça institution.

ESPN states that Pedro Troglio has not yet met with the leadership of the San LorenzoHowever, they will in the next few hours. The press argues that the club would have to define the new coach at night.

In addition, the four-time champion of Honduras with the Olympia fight the position on the bench with the remembered former player Leandro romagnoli, one of the idols of the cyclone and who is the one who is closest to the Argentine team.

DIEZ contacted Pedro Troglio until Argentina and he was forceful with his brief message, which for now encourages fans of the Olympia. “They probed me, but for now I have nothing at all.”