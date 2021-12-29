Shorter COVID quarantines will benefit airports and hospitals, according to UM professor of medicine

MIAMI, Fla. – The highly contagious omicron variant causes mostly milder symptoms of COVID-19, spreading primarily for about five days – during the first few days before symptoms and up to three days after.

These are the scientific findings that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used to support a change in quarantine time. Instead of isolating for 10 days, the CDC recommends five days.

Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera, medical director of the Center for Translational Clinical Research at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, said the CDC had reliable evidence to support the decision.

“I think the CDC was right because obviously they are not making it up, they are doing it based on data,” Jayaweera said.

“We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday.

Being more contagious, the rise in infections is causing staff shortages at airports, government, hospitals and businesses.

This contributed to the cancellation of flights at Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and others across the country.

Jayaweera said the new policy will help solve these problems and improve stability.

