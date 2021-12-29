The shortage of consoles, cell phones, cars and more tech gadgets continues

Chip shortage for video game consoles. (photo: As)

The year 2021 is coming to an end leaving us with the arrival of private space travel, a new iPhone, the transition from Facebook to Goal, or even the output of Jack dorsey from Twitter. However, the year technological It will end up being one of the most important in history due to a shortage of chips.

At the beginning of the pandemic, graphics cards had a price hike that no longer allowed the existence of next-generation video players.

Then the car factories closed, almost everything became more expensive, and the world couldn’t seem to find a solution. The problem: an industry essentially dependent on China in particular and Asia in general, and which is fully networked through patents and that it is difficult to start a new supply chain.

What has been the origin for the shortage of chips

We are talking about one of the most complex domino effects that have been observed for a long time. The competition for components, distribution from different manufacturers and even another natural disaster is associated with it.

Initially, the pandemic laid the groundwork for many industries, including the automotive, canceled orders, because clearly the cars weren’t selling. This has led many chipmakers to lean on and thus continue to operate.

The microprocessors have such a complex manufacturing process that it depends on a wide range of different companies and stakeholders involved. In total, several dozen companies share this type of puzzle around the world, with foundries and designers spread all over the planet.

To get an idea, the largest chip maker in the world, TSMC, it also had to reduce water consumption (very important for chip production) due to government orders. Taiwan represents more than 60% of the world’s total chip foundries and the country has not been able to maintain stable production.

All sectors affected: automotive, smartphones and video game consoles

The automotive sector has been one of the most affected, since the waiting time for a car is more than 10 months, partly also due to the cost of shipping to the border.

Likewise, Smartphones and their industry were also severely affected. Yes OK Manzana so far he is recovering, some of its suppliers have been affected.

Even with everything, that has not stopped some alarms in the company. Xiaomi, to give another example, It has also ensured that it will have to raise prices if it continues to do so, Y Samsung had to announce the delay of its release.

According to IDC, the latest data shows that smartphone sales are down 6% year-on-year and this is due to the stagnation of production. As for the price increase, it is certainly possible in 2022, as the chips ordered this year are already manufactured at a higher cost.

The price has been noticed in the graphics cards, and specifically for its GPUs, a market that was already inflated by the rise of the gaming and yes, also for the mining of cryptocurrencies.

There is also a shortage of products, and it appears that many retailers have also raised prices for months for this shortage to occur. Samsung and TSMC, which supply Nvidia and AMD respectively, have had serious problems.

Total, the global shortage of chips has affected 169 different sectors.

