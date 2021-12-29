Two girls rescued, they would have been thrown into the river by their mother

A 12-year-old girl died while her two little sisters, one month old and two years old, were rescued alive from the waters of the Tablon River, in the municipality of Río San Juan, María Trinidad Sánchez province, where they were allegedly thrown. for her mother.

The report of the Police Nacional indicates that the three minors were thrown into the aforementioned affluent by 36-year-old Anne Zulia Yofree, who was arrested.

The infants were assisted by community members, volunteers from the Civil Defense and agents of the Police Nacional who came to the scene after being informed of what happened.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2021/12/27/un-joven-sentado-en-una-silla-2ccebe10.jpg The girls’ mother, a Haitian national, was detained. (External source)

From the body of rescue They regretted that because of the murky river water they were unable to rescue the oldest of the three sisters.

The rescued girls are receiving medical attention at the public hospital in San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte province, where they were referred.

The detainee will be brought to justice in the next few hours through the Public Ministry.

The event has caused great commotion in the Nueva York Chiquito sector of the Río San Juan municipality, where the family lived.