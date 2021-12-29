Video | Emotional meeting between Memo Ochoa and Jonathan dos Santos at Club América

After Club América announced Jonathan dos Santos as his second booster for him Closing 2022This Sunday, December 26, the players gathered in Coapa to start the preseason. In this way, the reunion between Guillermo Ochoa and his teammate, who the last time they saw each other was precisely in the Aztec stadium.

On that occasion, that video was recorded with which Jona was presented as a new element of the Eagles, where the midfielder asked Memo to request Santiago Solari his arrival at the azulcrema set. After some months of that moment that they shared in the concentration of the Tricolor, they could now meet in the Nest.

The Americanista group published on their social networks a short video of the moment in which both met in the facilities of Coapa, where the two were very smiling and happy for the arrival of the former soccer player from LA Galaxy, And now, after a long time sharing only in Selection, they will finally be in the same club.

The footage was shared along with the phrase: “Your reaction when you know that they will play in the team of your loves”, since the two are very happy and laughing at all times for their incorporation and of course for the memory of the last time that they met and that from there was born that idea that Jona could reach the whole.

Jonathan dos Santos’s first day in America

On this team’s return to activities after Christmas, Jona was able to join the team, where she was very enthusiastic about wearing these colors. The official page of the team was in charge of uploading some images where he is seen working from the beginning and the footballer himself shared his arrival with followers on social networks.