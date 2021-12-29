What Chivas will do in the last week of 2021

The Chivas of Guadalajara will end this 2021 in the last stage of Preseason with a view to Clausura 2022 Tournament, where they will try to forget a year of failures that were combined with bad fortune and once again they wanted to enter the Liguilla, since from 2020 they are not in the final phase towards the championship.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The Sacred Flock will hold its last friendly duel this Wednesday, December 29 at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes to face the Rays of Necaxa, after they took the victory in their first two preparation matches, first against Colima 8-0 and the week before before Zacatecas Miners 3-1.

This week in Guadalajara is not only waiting for the new faces that arrive at the institution, because they also focus on closing in the best way both physical and football work, hoping that in addition to Roberto Alvarado, some other footballer joins the squad led by Marcelo Leaño, who will have the mission of complying with the expectations having had the opportunity to design your own equipment.

“The Chivas began their preparation this Monday at their usual work headquarters, where they will train until Tuesday, then they will travel to Aguascalientes for said commitment against the Rays and the next day they will have another practice in Verde Valle. The Herd’s activities schedule will be as follows “, was what the official Herd portal published.

Tuesday 28

10am

Green Valley

Wednesday 29

Departure to Aguascalientes: 8:30 in the morning

Necaxa vs Chivas

7 pm

Rayos Stadium

Thursday 18th

9:30 in the morning

Green Valley