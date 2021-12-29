What is ultra-fast Li-Fi technology?

A group of Caltech scientists used three layers of phosphorous atoms to create a material that polarized light, a material made of black phosphorus, which is similar to graphite. The team published the finding in the journal Science, named as Li-Fi technology. This structure causes the phosphor to have anisotropic optical properties. Study co-author Harry Atwater explains that anisotropy means it “depends on the angle.”

Light is a wave, like waves in water, and it has a characteristic known as polarization, which describes the direction in which the waves vibrate and allows you to control the light. Atwater, professor of Applied Physics and Materials Sciences, explains that black phosphor is semiconductor, that is, it conducts electricity. This would explain that black phosphor structures could control the polarization of light by applying an electrical signal.

Li-Fi technology

Light is a wave and has a characteristic known as polarization.

Li-Fi technology concept Getty Images / iStockphoto

“These little structures are doing this polarization conversion, so now I can make something that is very thin and tunable, and on the nanometer scale,” Atwater said in a statement. These same capabilities are already present in LCD screens, liquid crystal display technology, but a black phosphor matrix would be a million times faster.

We are talking about incredible speeds, which could be a revolution for the world of telecommunications. A telecommunications device built with thin layers of black phosphor would tune the polarization of each signal so that they do not interfere with each other, which would allow a fiber optic cable to carry much more data than it does now.

Li-Fi technology

Li-Fi technology could spell the end of Wi-Fi as we know it

Atwater says that increasingly “we will analyze communications by light waves in free space”, this would be like using a Wi-Fi based on light, which would be Li-Fi according to the researchers. “It’s not here yet but when it arrives it will be at least a hundred times faster than Wi-Fi,” says Harry Atwater.