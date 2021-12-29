What Juan Francisco did in the game of Giants and Eagles

Juan Francisco.

At the Julián Javier stadium, from San Francisco de Macorís (northeast), Juan Francisco hit home run and ignited the spark of the Giants of the Cibao, who defeated 6-3 at Aguilas Cibaeñas.

Francisco began the sixth episode, with a homerun towards the opposite band, placing the ball over the left field wall, to tie the actions against the reliever of the Eagles, Luis Castillo (0-1) and incidentally woke up the dangerous attack of the team led by Colombian Luis “Pipe” Urueta.

The colts took the lead, in that same chapter, by an RBI single from Richard Urena and extended their lead with two more touchdowns in the seventh inning, unstoppable by Hanser alberto, who would later score on a major league sacrifice fly, Marcell ozuna.

The Giants added two other annotations in the eighth, for a double by José Siri and who then stepped on the register, by uncool Alberto.

The guinea pigs, who had scored in the fourth inning, by an RBI hit by Yairo Muñoz, scored again in the ninth, by two errors by receiver Webster Rivas and an uncontrolled pitching by reliever Jenry Mejía, and added another round for unstoppable by Juan Lagares. .

Nomar Mazara and Yermín Mercedes charged with the offensive of the Tigres del Licey, which this Monday won 8-3 over the Eastern Stars, at the Tetelo Vargas stadium, in San Pedro de Macorís (east), at the start of the semifinal of the Dominican winter baseball championship.

Before starting the game, those present in the stadium, held a minute of silence, in a show of respect for the memory of the daughter of the player of the Eastern stars, Eleurys Montero, who passed away this Monday.

With the meeting at the height of the fifth inning and with an advantage for the Tigres (2-1), Mazara, who came at bat with the bases loaded, doubled to right field in a two-lap RBI, placing the Blues in 4-1 lead.

Just behind Mazara, Mercedes hit a two-base hit that brought two more teammates to the plate, for the Blues to take hold of the lead against the Greens.

The felines, who had scored their previous runs as an unstoppable producer by Dawel Lugo, in the second and by a single by receiver René Pinto, in the fourth, added two more in the seventh inning, by a double by Mercedes and a single by Erik Mejía.

The greens, who broke the ice in the first episode, by rolling to the middle, producer of a Robinson Canó career, had been silenced by Lisalverto Bonilla (who started to replace Albert Abreu) ​​and Esmil Rogers (1-0), until in the seventh inning, George Valera hit a two-run home run.

Mazara finished the game with four runs scored and two produced, and Mercedes with three RBIs to support the blue team.

This Tuesday, in the continuation of the semifinal, the Stars will visit the Eagles, in Santiago (north), while Tigres and Gigantes will meet in Santo Domingo