10 weird features on Android phones I used once and now I miss

Phones that expand their capabilities with modules, compact cameras made of phones, sensors that analyze different healthy values ​​and many more features than ever were on phones that I was lucky enough to try. How I miss them …

Throughout history, Android mobile manufacturers were creating more or less exclusive options with which to have an argument to sell their phones. Since offering something new is often eye-catching, I’ve tried so many innovations throughout my reviews that I ended up erasing most of my mind. Although there are a handful of them that to this day I still miss, ten features that I would not mind including in a single phone.

The physical keyboard of the Motorola Milestone

Motorola Milestone

It is true that writing on virtual keyboards with strokes made writing on the phone much easier, but even so, I continue to miss the physical keyboard of my old Motorola Milestone: just slide the bottom to write messages the old-fashioned way, key by key.

The physical keyboard itself is almost anachronistic on a modern day mobile. Nevertheless, I would like to have it on my mobile as long as I don’t sacrifice thickness or weight. Why not have the best of both worlds? Right by the keyboard I was about to acquire a BlackBerry Priv (still on my wish list).

The camera made mobile of the Samsung Galaxy Camera

Samsung Galaxy Camera

I remember the expectation that I had before the Samsung Galaxy Camera, it seemed to me the definitive photographic experience. And when I was able to test it I corroborated it: the combination of compact camera and android mobile fit like August and holidays. Wonderful.

The Samsung Galaxy Camera was a compact camera with a mobile back and Android software. It had its optical zoom (21x), it took very good photos (light years away from mobiles of the time) and even could substitute for the phone. Of course, I did not make calls (I had a SIM card, only for data), no problem in my case.

The modules of the LG G5

The LG G5 and its modules

The modules with which to expand the possibilities of the mobile always seemed like a great idea to me. However, despite the fact that several brands tried to offer them as a selling feature, they did not end up curdling in the market. One such brand was LG with its LG G5.

I remember analyzing this phone while having an LG V10. And I found it impressive in most respects, also in the fact that it included expansion by modules. Too bad LG did not implement the exchange mechanism well: the area did not finish offering a perfect fit. Also, all the modules died along with the LG G5, that was the final straw.

Having the option to change the battery just by disassembling the phone seems great to me, too expand audio capabilities or add more battery and better photo support. I wish the modules would go back to the phones. Well done, of course.

The back of leather (or imitation)

Vegan leather rear of the Realme GT

The double-sided glass always seemed a risk to me: both because of its fragility and because of the difficulty to grip. That’s why I miss the leather back of the LG G4: I had that phone and could see that did not slide at all when held. Analyzing the Realme GT reminded me of those feelings.

The leather or imitation leather back offers maximum grip, distinguishes itself from other mobiles, avoid fingerprints and remove scratches. What more advantages does it have to have in order for it to become commonplace?

Change battery

Cell phones with interchangeable battery. Who else misses them?

I already highlighted that one of the aspects that I liked the most about the LG G5 modules was the battery. And it’s just one of the features that I miss the most: to be able to switch batteries without having to pay more than one hundred euros to change it.

There is no doubt that we have lost many capabilities with “unibody” mobiles, even though we have gained greater appeal and resistance. I wish phones like the Samsung Galaxy S5 would return: waterproof and with the possibility of changing the battery.

Infrared

Infrared emitter

Not that it was the option that I used the most in my phones, but I recognize that the infrared emitter can save many situations when it is available. My favorite was nagging at the appliance store: changing the channel when someone passed by was a lot of fun. And what about “zap” without lifting your ass off the couch to go find the remote?

Headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy S10 family, one of the last premium range with 3.5 mm jack

None of my personal mobiles currently have a 3.5mm jack. And what seems funnier to me is that this connector is offered in the cheapest mobiles, quite the opposite of what happens in the higher-end ones. What do you want a good phone so that it lasts as long as possible for several years? Well, you screw up.

With the absence of the headphone jack arises collateral damage: the lack of FM radio

I’ve ended up getting used to wearing only Bluetooth headphones, what a remedy. Even so, I consider that having the option of listening to music without adapters, and without the obligation to charge an extra battery, is something that should be included in any mobile. Too bad it’s a losing battle.

The rotating camera of the Asus Zenfone 6

The rotating camera of the Asus Zenfone 6

Another of those mobiles of which I keep a fond memory for a very specific aspect: its rotating camera. Take the best photos regardless of whether they are selfies or with the rear camera, and the possibility of record timelapse videos with horizontal scrolling (panning), it beat me: I had a great time with the Asus Zenfone 6.

Articulated mechanisms are always the most fragile element of any phone, it is the most negative of the rotating camera. For the rest, it always seemed like a success, even for facial unlocking: the Asus Zenfone 6 was very fast unfolding the camera. Too bad the rotating camera is not something more common.

Heart rate reader and oximeter

Pulse reading on the Samsung Galaxy Note 4

They weren’t too popular, which is probably why Samsung removed them from its catalog. They seemed like a good addition to the health tools on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S5 or the Samsung Galaxy Note 4: measure your heartbeat by putting your finger on the sensors located next to the camera. made it easy to add that reading to Samsung Health. And the same with blood oxygen saturation, another sensor that has disappeared from mobile phones (since the Samsung Galaxy S10).

Physical triggers for games

Throttle on the right trigger and brake on the left, this simple gesture makes playability easier

I tried them once on the BlackShark 3 Pro and since then I haven’t played a mobile shooter without missing experience with those physical triggers. Configurable, with the exact touch of a game controller and without disturbing the use as a smartphone since they are hidden in the body of the phone. BlackShark, take my money.