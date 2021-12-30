A Brazilian actor buys an Apple Watch and receives a stone

The purchase of the most famous watch in the world ended in a bad time and a legal action!

When it comes to buying online there are risks to which we are all exposed and not even the most well-known personalities are spared. Recently, a Brazilian artist shared how he was the victim of a scam when buying an Apple Watch. The renowned actor Murilo Benício, decided Go to a third party to purchase a 44mm blue Apple Watch Series 6, but after waiting 12 days he received a stone.

Benício made the purchase through the online site of the Carrefour chain, in which the 2020 Apple Watch retailed for $ 530. And it is that Brazil has one of the highest rates in the sale of Apple devices. But nevertheless, the store refused to acknowledge the claim considering that too many days had passed since the incident.

Stone for Apple Watch …

The lack of response to the request prompted the actor to take legal action. In this sense, he sued the supermarket chain requesting the return of his money and also that the store be sentenced to compensation of $ 2,600.

With this scenario, finally the company and the actor made a deal, and Carrefour agreed to pay him around $ 1,500. For now, it is not clear if Benício will buy another Apple Watch Series 6, since at this price he could get a stainless steel model and some straps.

Interest in Apple devices often creates the perfect opportunity for scammers to try to sell fake devices. In other cases, the scams come from the shipping companies, who often exchange the original products for objects that seem intended for a joke, in bad taste, of course. Or just a stone.

In any case, most buyers tend to be compensated for the bad time and surely with the lesson learned of buying in official stores or authorized sellers.

