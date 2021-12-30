A cold and rainy morning, the weather forecast for this Thursday in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

Alejandro: we come back withlucretia of the guardians of thetime to know a little moreof the conditions for today.lucrecia: this segment is forcourt or pure spring andof weather coverage inwater, water we had thisdawn in which I stillsome people can perceiveany of the cities ofour region and conditionsthat begin to change ina matter of minutes becausewe expect rainfall forafter 7:00 pmconditions without precipitation,with enough cloudiness of whatwhat awaits us for the restof the day. maximum temperaturesthat for today they are located againover 50 in several of thecities of our region andsome reaching 51.we will see those conditions thatas they get closer to the endof the year promises to behavewe will not have rainfor the night of 2021,temperatures in the 38 and thecloudiness that has been forall week refuses to leavebefore the new year arrives,how to know rain in ourSaturday and we were receivingrainfall withtemperatures as of todayThatThey ride in the 50s and the next4 days. Thursday, Friday, Saturdayand Sunday and we’ll see themid 50’s temperature,nothing else for what is this