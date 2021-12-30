A drone with robot ground personnel.

Screenshot : Kawasaki / YouTube

Kawasaki has just published an interesting video featuring a prototype drone designed to transport small charges. The curious thing about the vehicle is not only that it is autonomous. It is that the ground personnel in charge of introducing the load or unloading it are also robots.

Has It makes sense when we consider that approaching a helicopter is a complicated and dangerous task for ground personnel. Instead of having a human operator to remove the cargo from the drone, the one in charge of this task is a small rumba-like robot whose profile is so low that it would even allow to extract and load objects with the drone motors running if it were necessary.

The cargo helicopter, by the way, is a modified version of the K-Racer-X1, a fast helicopter-like drone that replaces the rear rotor with two thrusters mounted on small wings to increase lift and horizontal travel speed.

The K-Racer-X1 is not electric. L cam inside a 1,000 cc, 200 horsepower engine based on that of the motorcycle Kawasaki Ninja H2R. It is to be expected that with this enormous addition under the fuselage the charging version is not so fast, but if the gasoline engine allows a good autonomy, the system could be very useful in transport and logistics. Stica of small urgent packages that are not very heavy. Kawasa ki has not yet detailed all the characteristics of the vehicle or when it would make it available to other companies. [vía New Atlas]