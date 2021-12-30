Aaron Rodgers says he will soon make a decision about his future

Rodgers said he has enjoyed the season and feels more comfortable with the Packers board of directors.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is willing to make a promise when it comes to his future: The Green Bay Packers quarterback won’t take long after this season to decide.

Rodgers offered a glimpse of what his thought process will be when deciding what he wants to do next season. And he left all the possibilities, from staying with the Packers to playing on another team and retiring, on the table.

Aaron Rodgers assures that it has been one of his best years and that he continues to enjoy training, working with his teammates, coaching and board of directors. Getty

“It will not be something that I will extend for months and months,” he emphasized. Rodgers at the end of a long answer about his future.

Rodgers said he will have conversations with his “loved ones” after the season, with the main office – the team president Mark murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the vice president of operations Russ ball – and with the coach Matt LaFleur and your staff, and then you will make a decision.

“I’m not going to hold the team back on anything. And once I commit myself, and if there is a commitment to move forward, yesIt will be a quick decision. “

Almost a year ago, Rodgers He said that his future with the Packers it was a “beautiful mystery” and then, after last season’s NFC Championship loss to the Buccaneers, he included himself in a group of players with uncertain futures. Then in April Adam schefter from ESPN reported that Rodgers had begun hinting to those close to him that he would not continue with the Packers. That situation was not resolved until a day prior to the start of training camp in July. Upon his return to the team, after skipping the entire offseason schedule, Rodgers detailed his list of complaints. Chief among them was his feeling that he had not been involved in decisions that directly impact his work.

After a slow start that included a 38-3 loss to the Saints in Game 1, Rodgers has returned to a level of Mvp and the Packers (12-3) have the best record in the NFL with two games to play. At different times this season, Rodgers spontaneously praised Gutekunst and his staff when it comes to acquiring players.

Yes OK Rodgers noted that he “would not rule that out” when asked about retirement, he agreed: “This has been one of my favorite years.”

“I think I’m enjoying this season and I think playing next year is definitely on my mind,” reflected Rodgers. “One of the things that obviously [quiero] It is not being a hindrance and being able to continue playing. I think it is important to me. If this year has taught me anything, it is that I can still play; I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive, and I still enjoy the process for the week. “

Rodgers even said he misses the daily routine of practice, which he has been unable to participate in for the past month and a half due to a finger injury.

“There will be a lot of things that I will weigh in the offseason. That doesn’t mean, or any of the comments I’ve made, doesn’t mean I’m thinking of [jugar] another place, I want to clarify that. The things that I have said about the team at this time, last year, Brian and I’s relationship has been sincere and genuine and I appreciate a lot of the things that I have seen from the team that are directly related to the conversations we had in the season. low, and that was significant to me. I’ve enjoyed being a part of decisions that directly affect my job, which I spoke about in the offseason, and Brian has taken the lead on that, and I appreciate the way our relationship has grown. “

“I have a lot of love for Matt and I enjoy playing for him. I love my teammates. The coaching staff has been fantastic and they make it fun every day. And the guys, obviously, that’s what you play for…. So I’m savoring this year more than anything. “

Rodgers has a contract next year. He had originally signed until 2023, but upon his return, the Packers agreed to restructure his contract and void the final season.

Another interested party is the recipient of the Packers, Davante Adams. He is in the last year of his contract. Negotiations over an extension broke down before the campaign and, given his connection to Rodgers (The two just set the franchise record for touchdowns between a quarterback and a receiver at 67), he may not make a decision until Rodgers does.

“At this point, I’m just trying to enjoy it and just go play and like what Aaron said, savor these moments because you never know what will happen,” Adams said Wednesday.

“Obviously I love being a Packer and I love being here. We’ll see how it all plays out. But to some extent, I’m connected to the ’12’. It’s not that, if he leaves, I won’t be here, or if he It remains, I will. It is something we will have to pay attention to. “