Actor loses his life, protagonist of “Los Olvidados”

The great actor, Alfonso Mejía, lost his life to natural causes on December 29, 2021, remembered for his famous participation as the protagonist in the film “The forgotten”.

He played the character of Peter, the originator of the CDMX Born in 1934, he managed to win an Ariel award for best child actor in the aforementioned film.

He ended up becoming a true heartthrob and was participating in various productions of the mexican cinema on several occasions, such as in “Our Father” and “El Túnel”, great classics.

He was working with the producer Emilio Indio Fernandez in the film “The Beloved.”

Some of his companions on stage were Columba Domínguez, Arturo de Córdova, Mario Moreno Cantinflas and Marga López, among many others who also had their great participation in Mexican cinema.

Being a member of a middle class family, he lived in the popular Roma neighborhood. He was 15 years old, when at the request of a group of friends he went to do casting to attend the call that the production house Ultramar Films had put in a national newspaper to choose the main character of the new Luis Buñuel film, before presenting himself Before Buñuel he takes diction classes with José de Jesús Aceves, finally he is chosen for being a very gifted natural actor, and having a particularly expressive face.

Alfonso Mejía is the actor who unfortunately beat us on the road.



As an adult, Alfonso married Carmelita, a former admirer with whom he exchanged correspondence and with whom he fell in love, according to his own words for his beautiful handwriting, today he is retired from the cinema and next to his partner, children and grandchildren lives in the Chihuahua city, Mexico; having few public appearances, but being constantly remembered with the projection of the film that immortalized him: The Forgotten.

In 2010, Vanguardia managed to contact Mejia to invite him to come to Saltillo to tell about his experience as an actor, Mejia accepted the invitation to travel to Saltillo, in that same year, it was the re-release of the Los Angeles film. Forgotten as a celebration that the film won an Ariel Award at the Cannes Film Festival 61 years ago.