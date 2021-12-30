Adams reveals battle plan against Ómicron as contagion rates rise in NYC – Telemundo New York (47)

Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams responded to some critical questions Thursday about his COVID-19 battle plan as he prepares to take the reins of a pandemic-ravaged Big Apple.

In his first major COVID briefing hours before taking office, Adams said Bill de Blasio’s private sector vaccination mandate will remain in effect at the beginning of the year.

But he will focus on “compliance, not punishment,” as has been the case during the outgoing mayor’s tenure, and he will waive fines as long as companies commit to the goal.

Adams also addressed the potential for a vaccination mandate for students in public schools in New York City, the nation’s largest district, amid concerns about the drastic increase in rates of pediatric COVID hospitalizations in the five counties-

The Democrat said his administration plans to make a decision on the matter in the spring, although he did not give a specific deadline. If he decided to go ahead, the mandate would take effect later in the year, possibly early in the 2022-23 academic calendar.

The former Brooklyn Borough President and former NYPD cop, who will be sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor just after the ballot drops in Times Square, says he will also review the possibility of adding reinforcements to existing vaccine mandates.

“We cannot close our city again. We cannot allow the city to sink further into economic despair,” Adams said, outlining a six-principle plan to combat an omicron-driven surge that now generates positives in one in five. residents assessed. “I want to make clear in the message what our winter plan will be like.”

Incoming Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, who will head the Health Department from March, said he has been careful not to get too involved in pandemic control plans before taking office so as not to further fuel the confusion or anxiety

Vasan was joined by Dr. Dave Chokshi, current commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Adams, Chokshi, and Vasan shared a six-pillar approach to fighting COVID beginning in 2022, a multifaceted plan that will build on vaccines, hospital support, testing, treatment, slowing the spread, and improving school safety for children and adolescents. educators.

On biosecurity in schools, Adams said New York City’s newly announced plan to double testing in a bid to keep schools open safely will remain in effect when children return to class on Monday.

“This pandemic has not only impacted us physically, it has also impacted us emotionally,” Adams said.

“What I have heard throughout this pandemic is the lack of adequate communication and I am not going to have that,” he added in reference to the vaccination mandate for the personnel of private companies.

The mandate, which came into effect recently, affects some 184,000 companies. When asked about the program’s viability after the initial announcement, Adams said he was especially concerned about smaller companies that may not have the staffing resources to adjust to shortages due to non-compliance with vaccination rules. That was before Ómicron began to weaken the workforce across the country, crippling everything from transit operations to Broadway recovery and air travel.

Companies don’t have to fire or discipline employees who aren’t vaccinated, but they do have to keep them out of the workplace. The rules also require detailed documentation of vaccine testing and follow-up of second dose appointments for companies, adding another complex administrative layer to management.

“We are going to use a light approach for those companies that are trying to comply,” Adams said, but “reckless” violators and repeat offenders will be subject to monetary penalties. Under Bill de Blasio’s administration, non-compliance carries fines of up to $ 1,000 for the first few violations and increasing fines thereafter.

As for remote work options for the municipal workforce, which saw the vaccine mandate go into effect in late October, two full months ahead of private employers, Adams says it’s open to some temporary accommodations.