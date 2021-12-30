After gaining 40 kilos and without exclusivity on Televisa, actress leaves TV Azteca and returns to ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A beloved and very talented actress, who was far away from Televisa for several years and recently appeared on TV Azteca, returned to the program Today to speak exclusively about your weight and is that the famous rose at least 40 kilos a few years ago.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

It is about the acclaimed Mexican artist Gaby rivero, who stayed away from television for several years after experiencing some controversies in relation to her physical appearanceAfter showing off a spectacular figure at the beginning of his career, he gained a lot of weight.

As you will remember, in 2011 Rivero confessed that he underwent a surgery to remove the womb, an intervention that, according to her words, caused a serious hormonal imbalance and made her gain quite a few kilos.

They removed my womb and there it changes … the thyroid, the hormones, everything got unbalanced and when I wasn’t working I did put in the bread. I’m not sweet, I’m salty, but I eat bread, cheese, things that make you fat. The carbohydrates, the white flours, which are the ones that get you up, I’m addicted to that. I have no vices, but that is my vice, “he said during an interview with journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda a few months ago.

20 years ago, Gaby also explained that she no longer had a contract exclusiveness with the San Ángel television station and said she was happy to be free to go to other projects. A few months ago it appeared on the screen of Aztec TV because he gave an exclusive interview to Mimi for your program Mimi with you.

Despite the fact that in 2021 the 57-year-old artist revealed that she decided to undergo a strict diet that made her lose several kilos, in recent weeks she has not done as well as she thought and Rivero confessed that again is gaining weight.

The actress recognized as ‘The Master Ximena’ for his role in the children’s soap opera Carousel He confessed that by this 2022 he wishes lose weight againas you consider that you have gained a few kilos due to stress.

When I’m stressed, I naturally gain weight, “said the actress about it in front of the cameras on the morning of Las Estrellas.

However, the star of the melodrama Beat the past She acknowledged that the holidays made her lose her goal of staying in shape.

Also the diet of the T here right? I’m going to put the batteries. ”

Source: Mexico Agency and Instagram @ gabyrivero64