After kissing with a Televisa actor and falling into drugs, the driver betrays ‘Hoy’ with TV Azteca?

Mexico City.- A famous conductor and actor, who has been at the Today program and still has exclusivity contract in Televisa, betrays them with the competition and reveals their plans for 2022. Going to Aztec TV?

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Is about Raúl ‘El Negro’ Araiza, who after starring in tremendous kisses on the mouth with his morning companion and actor on Televisa Paul stanley, which caused controversy, now revealed for First hand you want to debut in other facets.

The famous, who recently starred in the soap opera The soulless but it is also in Today Y Members On Air, revealed that among his plans for next year is to do a project in which he will relate the great passages of his life, including the excesses.

After 34 years on Televisa, the son of the first actress Norma Herrera told the program Television Image who wants to diversify by doing a monologue where he is sincere about his vices:

I have wanted to do a monologue for a long time, now it is called stand up, but the monologue set up and projected as such, I would like to be directed by maestro Garcini, I talked about it with him, who is a great master, and it is a bit , not so much of my life, which can be boring, but all the processes that I have lived since father, you get married, single, you divorce, you find love, everything, the excesses, you leave, you enter, it can be in a very black mood and that’s something I’d like to do. “

However, this would not be the only different project that Raúl plans to carry out in 2022, as he also plans to bring to the small screen a series in which both his mother Norma Herrera and his brother would participate. Armando Araiza.

I’m going to do a series of ours, with my mom and my brother, it’s called ‘El doble’, we did the pilot, it was incredible! (There would be) several actors friends, and it’s a story that my dad gave me years ago, but that we were putting it together, crystallizing it, it was written, it became the pilot for the comedy bar, and we are going to do it again in February, the pilot, to fix things, but it is my mother, Armando, that is, my mother and her two children, and also many actor friends, there are no comedians, it is a tragicomedy, “he said about it.

Despite being one of the star hosts of the Televisa morning, Raúl Araiza wishes to continue exploring new adventures within the artistic medium, so it is expected that next year will give great surprises in this regard.

Source: Mexico Agency and Instagram @negroaraiza