Aislinn Derbez more in love than ever shares a photo with her new beau

The actress Aislinn derbez He again causes a stir among his fans after he will be seen in a tender image with his new beau on his official social networks.

After the star of movies like “Bad“And the reality series”Traveling with the Derbez”Will separate in the middle of the controversy of the also actor Mauricio Ochmann several months ago, everything indicates that she has resumed her love life with a new boyfriend who is already showing off on social media.

The first to resume a romance has been Ochmann who has been in relationship with the presenter for several months Paulina Burrola, with whom he can already be seen living very often with the little Kailani with whom he has lived beautiful experiences on some trips through central Mexico.

But it is now that Eugenio Derbez’s daughter has decided to share with her fans that she is more in love than ever and this is confirmed in a beautiful and tender black and white image that she has uploaded to her Instagram stories, where she can be seen together to Jonathan Kubben.

In the photo you can see the host of the podcast “The magic of chaos“, In a tender hug from her boyfriend, while she seems to be sleeping peacefully because her eyes are closed, of course the photo has caused a stir because of the tenderness they squander.

Just a few weeks ago that Derbez revealed he was in a relationship with Kubben so he has not been able to share more than a couple of photos with him on his networks, but it is seen that both are very much in love, which makes them very happy. millions of followers because she is very happy with this new love.

