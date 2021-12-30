Alessandra Ambrosio’s beach days in Brazil, Irina Shayk’s walk with her daughter in New York: celebrities in one click

Alessandra Ambrosio traveled to her native Brazil to celebrate the Holidays with her family. The Victoria’s Secret model was photographed on the beach as she carried her belongings on a paddle surf board to the yacht she rented to enjoy the day (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Family day. Hilary Duff, with her partner and their children, enjoyed a day in a renowned park in Pasadena, California, where they also brought toys for the little ones to entertain themselves during the outdoor walk.

Romantic walk. Ariel Winter and Luke Benward walked hand in hand through downtown Los Feliz, California, and sat down to lunch at an exclusive restaurant

Special moment. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber enjoyed a relaxed mother-daughter talk on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they went on a family vacation. They were photographed while sunbathing on a cot in an exclusive parador

Family trip. Irina Shayk walked the streets of New York with her daughter Lea De Seine – a result of her previous relationship with Bradley Cooper – and tried to keep a low profile by wearing a hat and sunglasses, which she combined with her total black look.

Funny vacations. Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, enjoy a few relaxing days in Saint Barth. They rented a yacht to rest, they also did water sports

Kendall Jenner was photographed leaving a place where she bought takeout. She wore an informal look: leggings and a down jacket, sandals and stockings. And she looked unnoticed: she wore a mask and a cap

Eva Longoria went on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. For this he wore a casual look: leggings, sneakers, and a jacket. Also, he wore his mask and carried the bags he bought

Michelle Rodriguez continues to enjoy her vacation days on the paradisiacal beaches of Tulum, Mexico. She was photographed after cooling off in the sea and while drying off with a towel and getting ready to sunbathe on the sand

Shopping day. Nicky Hilton went on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills and set a trend with her look: she wore a jean and shoes, jacket and faux leather wallet, all in the range of brown (Photos: The Grosby Group)

