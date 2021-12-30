Alicia Machado exercises her glutes wearing tight animal print leggings

After drastically losing weight, Alicia machado she’s determined to look great in 2022; therefore, he has published in his account Instagram a video – more than two minutes long – in which she appears on all fours on the floor, wearing tight leggings of Animal Print and with garters on her thighs, to later perform a glute routine under the supervision of her coach Orlando monterrosa. At the end of her exercises she felt so good that she even made a sensual movement of her hips.

A few weeks ago, Monterrosa himself congratulated the Venezuelan on her birthday, sharing a photo with the message: “Today is a great day in your life! , a new stage, a new beginning, I wish you much success in your life and your career! To keep training! “

After his victory in the reality show “The house of the famous” Alicia has reflected a lot, and published a photo in which she looks very pensive contemplating the horizon, which she accompanied with a positive text: “When you detach yourself from falsehood and get closer to your values, you almost always find the answers to your doubts. , you find the way you must follow! There is no gender when the desires come together and the will comes from your self-love and Faith in your dreams! Believe in yourself because no one will do it better than you! ”

