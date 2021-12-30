Amazon’s best-selling smartwatch only costs 25 euros

The cheapest Amazfit watch in pink is historically discounted. Will you take advantage of it?

The Amazfit Bip S Lite It has a huge discount on Amazon, and for a limited time you can buy it at its lowest price to date: only 25.37 euros. Of course, before you continue reading we already warn you that this price only applies to model in pink. If for whatever reason you choose the model in black color or blue color the price will “only” go down to 33.91 euros (The 15% coupon offered by Amazon applies to avoid paying the official 39.99 euros).

For the rest, if you don’t care about the color (although you can always change the strap) or if you are looking for a simple smartwatch to give as a gift, for 25 euros this is nothing Amazfit Bip S Lite has everything you need.

Buy the Amazfit Bip S Lite in pink for only 25.37 euros

Broadly speaking, we could say that the Amazfit Bip S Lite is a kind of extended Mi Band, since one of its strengths is none other than your screen as bright as it is wide, which is perfect for play sports outdoors.

Thus we have a very light watch of only 30 grams of weight with a screen of 1.3 inch perfect for keeping control of everything that happens on your smartphone: notifications, music control, reminders, weather forecast … Needless to say, this is 100% customizable thanks to the more than 150 spheres free offered by Amazfit.

On the other hand, the Amazfit Bip S Lite includes the typical functions of activity wristbands: you can follow in detail your steps or the sport you practice, as well as the quantity and quality of your sleep. The watch has up to 14 sport modes (outdoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, treadmill, walking, elliptical, yoga and freestyle) and is waterproof to 5 atmospheres (no need to take it off in the shower or pool).

With a body designed to last, the watch comes with all the guarantees of a giant like Amazfit and a battery that can stretch up to 30 days: a real madness in this type of product.

If you are interested, do not think about it too much, these 25.37 euros They are very, very appetizing …

Related topics: Deals, Wearables

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe