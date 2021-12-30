AMLO offers protection to Ricardo Ravelo after report on Alfaro – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will request the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinas, contact the journalist Ricardo Ravelo, who has received alleged harassment by the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro.

“This does not mean that the governor is guilty, it is only fulfilling our responsibility to protect this journalist without judging in advance, summary trials cannot be made, there is a legal process that must be followed, there must be complaints,” said the leader.

On December 27, Governor Enrique Alfaro announced that he had filed lawsuits against the journalist and researcher Ricardo Ravelo Galó of the portal But nevertheless for alleged moral damage.

“The lawsuit for non-material damage was filed, we are requesting precautionary measures, I will not allow let no one question my public fame and generate that type of comments, I simply will not allow it because they have tried many times, it seems to me a lack of respect, even a lack of ethics to make this type of comments, I would simply tell you, the lawsuits for late payment are filed and we are even requesting precautionary measures. ”, said the state president during a press conference.

The governor’s statement came after the journalist published two articles on Jalisco organized crime on December 17 and 24, in which he points out a supposed protection of the Alfaro government to a group of organized crime.

Regarding this case, the Article 19 organization issued a statement in which it states that it “rejects the threats to initiate legal actions against the reporter and journalist Ricardo Ravelo committed by the governor of Jalisco.”

“Article 19 considers extremely worrying that the governor intends to censor information and inhibit the debate and flow of information on issues of public interest, since as an official, you must guarantee the fundamental right to inform and be informed. Even worse is the use of judicial and / or administrative institutions to provoke this censorship, even abusing figures such as precautionary measures to try to download journalistic notes immediately and without resolving the substantive legal processes, ”the document states.