Ángela Aguilar dazzles on the dance floor; This is how he dances the cumbias: VIDEO

From an early age, Ángela Aguilar has generated a furor because she is the youngest member of one of the most important artistic dynasties in Mexico.

It is under this panorama that the life of the youngest of the Aguilar family has always been under the eye public, which is why he shares content more frequently on his social networks to be closer to his fans, whom he affectionately calls “Little Angels” and who feel more part of his life. young artist.

The trajectory of Ángela Aguilar

Aguilar is the granddaughter of Wild flower and Antonio Aguilar, who encouraged her to start her race musical, but his father Pepe also had to do; The young woman has managed to generate great success for her talent but also for her charisma towards others.

In 2012 he released his first album with his brother Leonardo, which bears the title of “New Tradition”; this EP was produced by Manuel Cazares, having the sound of a mariachi as the main one, which had great success in various parts of the country, including countries like the United States.

They catch Ángela Aguilar dancing cumbias

Since then, the famous has positioned herself as one of the best known artists and recognized in various parts of the world, and now the singer of “In reality” has surprised after a video was released in which the famous one who has a successful duet with Christian Nodal appears dancing cumbias.

This is how its thousands of fans Around the world they are waiting for news of the famous singer, as well as pending everything she publishes, especially through Instagram, but this time it was not through Angela’s stories that her video dancing cumbias became known, but on this occasion it was her brother and also a singer Leonardo Aguilar who recorded and published the video where the singer of “Tell me how you want” is appreciated giving her top dance steps.

Presumably these videos were recorded during the celebration of the December holidays, where Angela made it clear to her family and now to her fans that she is not only good with her voice, but also captive dancing.

