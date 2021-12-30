Another sad accident and the urgent cry for more caution ›Cuba› Granma

SANTIAGO DE CUBA.-The unfortunate news of another massive traffic accident in this eastern province, with the sad balance of 34 injured, including 19 children, triggers the alarms and the outcry for an urgent increase in responsibility for use de la via, in favor of taking care of life in the face of that other pandemic that impacts Cuban families.

The latest incident occurred on the morning of this Wednesday, in the Santiago municipality of Guamá, when a truck that was transporting families from that area to the Sanctuary of the Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre, overturned when leaving the road, in the section Aserradero-Hicacal-Manuelica road.

The injured received first aid at the Aserradero polyclinic, and then all the minors were transferred to the Dr. Antonio María Beguez César South Children’s Hospital, in Santiago de Cuba, where, at the end of this edition, they were reported in critical condition little Elisa Marín Ramos, seven years old.

The other 18 infants are still admitted to different services, reported as care and without endangering their lives. For their part, the 15 adults were referred to the Saturnino Lora Provincial Hospital, in which only the 59-year-old patient Cruz Milan Milés, resident in Ocujal del Turquino, is recorded as serious.

According to versions of witnesses, the vehicle was marching with other trucks owned by private porters who were transporting parishioners from the municipality to El Cobre, when its driver lost control of the car, which hit a utility pole and overturned. However, PNR authorities told Granma that investigations by experts from the Ministry of the Interior are still continuing in the province.