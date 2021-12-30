Apple: why valuation almost reaches 3 trillion dollars – Technology News – Technology

In recent weeks, the shares of the technology company Apple recorded a rebound that led her to approach an appraisal close to the 3 trillion dollars, something that until now has not achieved any company in the world.

And although Apple shares closed this Tuesday with a fall of 0.6 percent, reaching the $ 179.29, The analysts point out that the rebound that the apple company has had serves as a reference for the perception of risk that some markets have towards the pandemic, amid the increase in cases that have been registered in several countries, which has led to some of the measures to control contagion by the omicron variant are raised.

The apple shares, which has risen 35 percent in 2021 and more than 200 percent since covid-19 was first felt in the world, have been a favorite due to the global popularity of the company’s products, the potential for new offerings to maintain consistent sales growth and strong cash balance.

Such tailwinds have helped investors look beyond potential risks, such as chip shortages and the ongoing pandemic, which prompted Apple to close its New York City retail stores.

Wall Street’s other major internet and tech companies are also among those with the best results of the year.

Apple shares recently came under pressure after the Federal Reserve took a more aggressive stance than expected, but investors subsequently offered them a backup, as they looked for stocks that were considered high-quality and boast a long history of growth.

Stocks may fall

Apple shares must reach US $ 182.86 to reach a valuation of 3 trillion dollars.

If the background is used as a reference, it could indicate that a technical correction is looming, both for Apple’s action and for the market in general, this is due to the behaviors that the company has registered when reaching billion-dollar marks.

When the iPhone maker surpassed $ 1 trillion in market capitalization, it was followed by a multi-month drop of roughly 40 percent in the stock price. At the $ 2 trillion mark, the stock faced a bear market down 20 percent over a period of weeks.

Apple’s pullback after hitting the $ 1 trillion mark contributed to the bear market in fall 2018. It also helped fuel the tech disaster of September 2020, when the S&P 500 crashed amid election-related volatility. .

TECNOSPHERE and BLOOMBERG