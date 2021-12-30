Azpilicueta says “yes” to Barça

The FC Barcelona He ‘shook’ the transfer market with the club’s first major signing for the second half of the season. With the arrival of Ferran torres, the Catalans get an offensive piece that fits perfectly into Xavi Hernández’s scheme, and that will help to find the scoring attitude of the Camp Nou team again. But nevertheless, there are other areas of the field that also need attention, and the handover season is just beginning.

According to the ‘Jijantes’ journalist, Gerard Romero, César Azpilicueta and Barça would have reached an agreement in principle for 2022. “The Navarrese has a principle of agreement to be free this coming summer. Only a family issue can turn the operation,” said the market expert. The former Osasuna’s contract ends in June, so it would be a “zero cost” signing.

The one born in Pamplona is one of the most experienced Spanish defenders with the best rhythm of the moment. He comes from winning the Champions League with Chelsea, where he is captain and undisputed starter. What’s more, he can play in various parts of the rear, not a minor fact for Xavi, that between injuries and COVID, has had to do ‘maneuvers’ in the field.

At 32, the defender could see fit to end his career in Spain. Barcelona is going through a reconstruction stage, but it is in the hands of a very good engineer. The project offered by the Egarense is going to bear fruit, and a player of the stature of Azpilicueta knows it. If everything is going ‘smooth sailing’, the footballer will wear the elastic Blaugrana in the following campaign, and the Catalans will have acquired an excellent signing without putting a single euro out of their pocket.

Strengthening the rear is a priority

With the arrival of Ferran to Barcelona, ​​it may not be necessary to incorporate a new striker. Recovery of Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite Y Memphis Depay, will give Terrassa’s offensive power to face the second half of the campaign. Despite this, serving the team’s defensive resources is a priority. Between the injuries and the COVID, those of Joan Laporta have run out of natural extremes, which represents a direct obstacle to the sporting objectives of the institution. The market is opening its doors and, yes or yes, a defender must arrive in Catalonia.