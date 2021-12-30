Bitcoin “died” 45 times in 2021 while the media is still eager to publish BTC obituaries

As Bitcoin (BTC) was hitting new all-time highs above $ 68,000 this year, critics of the global cryptocurrency increasingly criticized BTC for its extreme volatility and potential risks.

According to the Bitcoin Obituaries data from the Bitcoin education portal 99Bitcoins, the original cryptocurrency was declared “dead” up to 45 times in 2021, which is at least three times more than in 2020.

Despite the growing number of critics of Bitcoin in 2021, the number of obituaries is still significantly lower this year than it was in 2017, the year BTC first reached close to $ 20,000. That year, Bitcoin “died” 124 times.

Created in 2010, 99Bitcoins’ list of Bitcoin obituaries has statements in English, including content about the fact that Bitcoin “has no value or will have no value”. To qualify an obituary, the content must be produced by a person with “notable followers or a site with considerable traffic.”

He has counted 438 obituaries so far, with one of the latest obituaries produced by Robert McCauley, an associate member of the history faculty at the University of Oxford. In a December 22 post for the Financial Times, McCauley argued that Bitcoin is “worse than a Madoff-style Ponzi scheme,” arguing that BTC holders “will have no one to go after to recover” the sums for which they “paid miners for their Bitcoin.”

Eswar Prasad, a senior professor of international trade policy at Cornell University, previously predicted that “Bitcoin itself may not last much longer” due to the growing “promise of decentralized finance.”

While Bitcoin naysayers continue to bet on a bleak future for BTC, some analysts like Bloomberg commodities strategist Mike McGlone believe that Bitcoin could hit $ 100,000 next year.

As previously reported, The crypto community has been strongly anticipating that BTC will have hit $ 100,000 by the end of 2021. After failing the predictions of $ 100,000Some executives like Kraken CEO Jesse Powell remain bullish on Bitcoin’s price in the long term, but also expect a potential short-term crypto winter.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 47,597, an increase of around 70% over the past 365 days, according to data from CoinGecko.

365-day Bitcoin price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Keep reading: