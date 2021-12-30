Bitcoin: they hacked the virtual wallet of a large investor with a millionaire sum in dollars

Virtual wallet hacking on the rise

After 8 years without any movement, a wallet of a whale in Bitcoin was emptied. The wallet contained 321 BTC, equivalent to more than 15 million dollars at today’s price. At the time of being frozen, the wallet had almost 6,500 dollars in Bitcoins, which means that, thanks to the revaluation of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the investor would multiply his investment by 2,300 times

This investor is anonymous, but the movements made with his wallet can be known thanks to the operation of the blockchain. Blockchains, or blockchains, work like open ledgers. Which means that anyone can enter to see what movements have been made. However, thanks to the anonymity they offer, it is not possible to know who is the owner of these wallets, unless the investor himself makes it public. It would be similar to being able to see any CBU, what money you send and what money you receive, but without knowing who owns that bank account.

However, this is not the only Bitcoin wallet that was recently reactivated. Several of the inactive wallets from the period between 2011 and 2013 have been reactivated. Many of these wallets hold cryptocurrencies worth several million dollars. For example, recently the owner of an inactive Bitcoin wallet transferred all of his assets to different accounts. The anonymous investor had a total of 616 Bitcoins, equivalent to almost 30 million dollars.

Cryptocurrency wallet hacking on the rise

Initially, many of the investors put a few hundred dollars in BTC and stored it in their different wallets. They kept their investments over the years, and today they are whales of the crypto world. A whale is an investor who owns a large number of tokens of any cryptocurrency, it does not apply only to Bitcoin. Any investor who owns many tokens (there is no specifically defined number) or the equivalent of several million dollars in those tokens, is considered a whale. This means that its movements, both for the purchase and for the sale, can produce strong changes in the prices of the cryptoactive in question.

In June 2021, a Bitcoin whale wallet was activated, with more than 900 BTC, or 43 million dollars. Also, last week, another dormant address with 235 BTC, equivalent to around $ 11 million, was reactivated after nine years, and big differences in the prices of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

All of these moves have alerted investors, and communities are speaking out on Twitter and Reddit. The biggest concern on the part of cryptocurrency investors is that the reactivations of these wallets are not a coincidence, nor are they activations caused by the original owners of the cryptocurrencies. What is speculated is that hackers have found ways to hack frozen wallets for so many years, and as a result, they have managed to steal millions of dollars in Bitcoins.

Sergio Turi, CEO of Inversiones en el Mundo, told Infobae: “It is very difficult to hack a cryptocurrency wallet, since they have both a password chosen by the user, and a randomly generated ‘seed phrase’ of twelve words. When an investor decides to create a wallet, they should always write down these twelve words on a piece of paper, and they should never leave them on an electronic device, since, if hacked, they would be exposing the seed phrase. However, it is speculated that hackers have found the key to finding the twelve words in a not so random way. If this is real, which is unlikely, it would be best to start saving money in cold wallets, which are physical devices that once disconnected from a computer can no longer be hacked until reconnected “

