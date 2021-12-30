California became the first state to exceed 5 million positive cases of COVID-19 in the pandemic

Tests for the coronavirus have increased in recent weeks.

California became the First state in the country to exceed 5 million positive cases of COVID-19 so far since the pandemic, according to figures from the California Department of Public Health.

According to the information of this Wednesday, California has registered 5,097,398 coronavirus infections, in a state with 40 million residents.

The increase in cases It occurs with the Omicron variant, which is more transmissible, in the middle of the holidays since Thanksgiving and currently with Christmas and New Years, gatherings that had to be held indoors because of a series of winter storms.

California had its first confirmed case of coronavirus on January 25, 2020. It took 292 days to reach 1 million infections, on November 11 of last year, and 44 more days to reach 2 million.

Cases in California are ahead of other large states. As of Sunday, Texas had more than 4.4 million and Florida exceeded 3.9 million.

In California, 75,629 people have died from causes related to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States rate California as a state with a “high” transmission like almost the rest of the country. In the past week, the state averaged 16.4 new cases per 100,000 people, less than a third of the national rate.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations slowly increased in California to 25% since December 20, with 4,378 patients as of Monday.

The death of a San José woman on February 6, 2020, was the first known death from coronavirus in the United States.. In that same month, California had the first non-travel related contagion and the first infection to spread within the community.

On March 19, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the state’s first stay-at-home, business and school closure order to try to prevent increased hospitalizations.

Research indicates that Ómicron has greater spreading power than other SARS CoV-2 virus strains and is expected to become dominant in the United States in early January 2022.

It is recommended that vaccinated residents need a booster dose to give them the best chance of preventing an Omicron infection, but without the extra dose, the vaccine should offer strong protection against serious illness and death.

