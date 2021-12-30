Canary Islands Government News Portal

The Canary Islands Health Service, together with a dozen entities, will carry out joint research, development and innovation programs. Nanomedicine, rare and respiratory diseases and mental health or diabetes are some of the thematic areas that will be covered in this project

The Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) will actively participate in a national research program related to predictive medicine and prevention, thanks to an agreement signed with the Consorcio Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red, MP (CIBER), belonging to the Precision Medicine Infrastructure associated with Science and Technology (IMPaCT) ”.

The director of the SCS, Conrado Domínguez, has indicated that through this program different research, development and innovation projects will be carried out in different subjects such as bioengineering, nanomedicine, rare diseases, mental health, cancer and other thematic areas. “Contributing to scientific progress by seeking solutions to the main problems of health care in the country responds to our commitment to prevention but, above all, constitutes a great advance for society as a whole”, he asserts.

Within the framework of this agreement, published today in the Official Gazette of the Canary Islands, it is also intended to promote participation in national research activities and especially those included in the European R & D & I Framework Programs and in Horizonte 2020, as well as promoting the transfer and economic exploitation of the results of research processes to society. “This agreement is also an opportunity to achieve greater dissemination of the activity of our researchers, who will work in different thematic areas of research,” says Domínguez.

Specifically, the research fields will be: bioengineering, biomaterials and nanomedicine, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, liver and digestive diseases, epidemiology and public health, mental health, diabetes and metabolic diseases, and physiopathology of obesity and nutrition, frailty and healthy aging. , cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The Consortium is made up of various institutions and research centers with headquarters in different autonomous communities, the CSIC, and the Carlos III Health Institute. It is one of the instruments available to the Administration to achieve the goals established in the State Strategy and in the State Plan for Scientific and Technical Research and Innovation for the period 2013-2020.