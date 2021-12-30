Canelo Álvarez has already surpassed Julio César Chávez: Roberto Durán

In recent years, in the panorama of boxing In Mexico, there has been a comparison between Julio César Chávez and Canelo Álvarez, who has stood out as one of the best exponents pound for pound.

Already overcame Saul Alvarez to the legendary Chávez González? For another mythical boxer like the Panamanian Roberto ‘Manos de Piedra’ Durán, there is no doubt, stating that the Canelo already has an advantage.

“I’m happy for Canelo, because all you are doing is for Mexico and for his sake, he is the boxer of the moment, because now there is no one, Chávez has already passed, is an idol, a respected, but the new idol is called Canelo and that must be accepted, “he told ES News.

For ‘Stone Hands’ Durán, the achievements of Saul Alvarez They are above those of Julio César Chávez; Canelo comes from signing a spectacular 2021 by conquering the four great world titles of super middleweight, defeating undefeated as Billy joe saunders Y Caleb Plant.

“Canelo He is the man who is giving the most fame to Mexico and the boxer who is making the most money, more than Chávez and more than Roberto Durán. Chávez is already a legend, Canelo won four titlesIt is already a legend, that Mexico does not want to accept it is something else. How many titles does Chávez have? Three, Canelo, four, is even bigger“he added.

Canelo Álvarez holds a mark of 57 wins, a loss and a draw, crowning himself in four different divisions and going for a fifth when he faces the winner of the brawl between Thabiso Mchunu and Ilunga Makabu.

For its part, Julio Cesar Chavez He established himself as one of the best of all time, with records such as staying undefeated by 89 fights and world titles in three different categories.