Central Bank announces 1% interest rate increase

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), announced today the decision to increase its monetary policy interest rate by 100 basis points, from 3.50% per annum to 4.50% per annum.

In this way, the rate of the permanent liquidity expansion facility (1-day Repos) increases from 4.00% per year to 5.00% per year and the rate of remunerated deposits (Overnight) from 3.00% annually to 4.00% annually.

This decision regarding the benchmark rate is based on a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 on the world economy and the persistence of inflationary pressures of external origin.

In that order, the dynamics of prices continues to be affected by more permanent supply shocks than expected, associated with higher prices of oil and other important raw materials for local production, as well as the increase in global freight costs due to container shortages and other distortions in supply chains.

In particular, the monthly variation of the consumer price index (CPI) in November was 1.08%, while accumulated inflation during the first eleven months of 2021 was 7.71%.

On the other hand, core inflation, which excludes the most volatile components of the basket, reached 6.63% year-on-year in November 2021, reflecting second-round effects due to higher production costs associated with external shocks.

Moving forward, the forecasting system of the BCRD indicates that, in an active monetary policy scenario, interannual inflation (variation of the last 12 months), which stood at 8.23% in November 2021, would converge to the target range of 4% ± 1% during the second semester of 2022 , at a slower pace than originally intended.

In this context of more persistent inflationary pressures and considering the good pace of the economic recovery, the Central Bank is implementing a plan to normalize its monetary policy.

In this sense, since August 2021 the resources granted during the pandemic have been returning in an orderly manner, to the extent that companies and households repay the loans granted through the different liquidity facilities.

On the other hand, the increases in the BCRD’s monetary policy rate of 50 basis points in November and of 100 basis points in this month of December will place said reference rate at 4.50% per annum, the level at which it was prior to the pandemic.

The implementation of these measures is aimed at facilitating the convergence of inflation to the target, keeping the expectations of economic agents anchored and preventing the risk of an overheating of the economy, which could cause an overflow of pressures, to be generated in the future. inflationary and a domestic macroeconomic imbalance.

Headquarters of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic.

In the international environment, the economic outlook remains positive, although the uncertainty generated by the pace of global COVID-19 infections and disruptions in supply chains persists.

In this sense, Consensus Forecasts foresees a world growth of 5.6% for 2021 and 4.2% for 2022.

For the United States of America (USA), our main trading partner, the most recent Consensus projections point to growth of 5.6% by 2021 and 4.0% by 2022, reflecting the uncertainty caused by “bottlenecks” in production. and transportation of goods.

Indeed, inflation in that country reached 6.8% in November, more than three times above its 2.0% goal and being the highest inflation in almost four decades. In this context, the Federal Reserve, in its last meeting in December, accelerated the withdrawal plan of its monetary stimulus, doubling the rate of reduction of monthly asset purchases, at the same time as it anticipates increases in the federal funds rate that could start during the first quarter of 2022.

On the other hand, economic activity in the Euro Zone would expand by 5.1% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022, according to Consensus, while interannual inflation stands at 4.9% in November, the highest in the history of this block of countries. Although the overnight deposit rate remains at -0.50% per year, the European Central Bank has moderated the pace of the emergency program for the purchase of financial assets due to the pandemic and announced that it would end this program at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The growth prospects for Latin America have shown significant improvements, estimating an expansion of 6.6% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2022, according to Consensus. On the other hand, most of the central banks in the region have increased their reference rates during 2021 to face inflationary pressures, as is the case of Brazil (725 basis points), Paraguay (450 basis points), Chile (350 basis points) basis), Peru (225 basis points), Colombia (125 basis points), Mexico (125 basis points), Uruguay (125 basis points) and Costa Rica (50 basis points).

Regarding raw materials, the price of a barrel of intermediate Texas oil (WTI) remains highly volatile, with an average of US $ 71 during December, conditioned by greater uncertainty in the face of new variants of COVID-19 and a strong demand given the limitations on the side of world oil production.

In the domestic environment, the process of recovery of aggregate demand has taken hold, highlighting the growth of the monthly indicator of economic activity (IMAE) of 13.1% year-on-year during the month of November. The dynamism of the Dominican economy has allowed the accumulated expansion during January-November 2021 to reach 12.5%, influenced by the good performance of sectors with a high productive chain such as construction, local manufacturing, free zones, commerce, as well as by the recovery of the hotel, bar and restaurant sector.

In this context of a faster-than-expected economic reactivation, economic growth projections point to an expansion that would be around 12.0% during this year 2021. These positive prospects for the Dominican economy are supported by the significant recovery of the economy. domestic demand, the important advances in the national vaccination plan and the gradual improvement in tourism, estimating the arrival of some 5 million non-resident visitors in all of 2021.

Likewise, the loan portfolio to the private sector in local currency maintains its dynamism by expanding year-on-year by around 11% at the end of the year, highlighting the channeling of financing for the acquisition of homes, manufacturing, commerce and construction. With regard to public finances, it is important to note that in recent months there has been an acceleration in capital spending, which is expected to continue during the coming quarters and will contribute to the consolidation of the economic recovery.

2021 ends with economic recovery

In the external sector, the good performance of remittances continues, which grew 28.8% during January-November 2021 and it is estimated that they would exceed US $ 10 billion by the end of this year; while total exports expanded 21.7% year-on-year in January-November 2021. International reserves remain at historically high levels, projected to close the year at around US $ 12.8 billion, equivalent to 6.5 months of imports and 13.8% of gross domestic product, exceeding the metrics recommended by the IMF. These factors have contributed to maintaining the relative stability of the exchange rate, reflected in an accumulated appreciation of approximately 1.5% at the end of 2021.

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reaffirms its commitment to lead monetary policy towards the achievement of its inflation target and the proper functioning of the financial and payment systems. In this sense, it will continue to give special monitoring to the macroeconomic environment and the evolution of inflationary pressures, in order to adopt the necessary measures in the face of factors that may put price stability at risk.