Chinese police subject suspected smugglers to public humiliation

(CNN) – Police in southern China paraded four people accused of allegedly smuggling people across the sealed borders into the streets, violating control measures for the covid-19 pandemic, a controversial act of public humiliation that sparked reactions in Chinese social media.

Videos shared on social media and published by state media, including the Global Times, show four people in special suits to handle hazardous materials and with their photos hanging around their necks, walking through the streets of the city. from Jingxi by the local police.

The state media outlet Guangxi Daily reported on Wednesday that the four were suspected of helping other people cross borders illegally, and that the public humiliation that occurred on December 28 was aimed at deterring border-related crimes and encouraging compliance with the prevention and control of epidemics.

Netizens said the exercise reminded them of historical incidents of public humiliation, while others empathized with the efforts needed to control the virus through strict border regulations.

The Jingxi Police Department and the local government defended the exercise, stating that it was an “on-site disciplinary warning activity” and that there was “nothing inappropriate”, according to state media Zhengzhou Daily.

However, the state newspaper Beijing News claimed that the measure to humiliate the public “gravely violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to be repeated.”

Similar incidents of public humiliation were a feature of the Cultural Revolution six decades ago, when attempts were made to purge across the country any opposition to the Communist Party and its leader Mao Zedong.

Located on the border with China and Vietnam, the city of Jingxi shares a 152 km border with Vietnam. With mounting pressure from its national “zero covid-19” policy and imported cases, China has tightened immigration policies and kept its border sealed with the rest of the world. Local authorities also face possible reprimands and firings when an outbreak occurs.

With information from Nectar Gan.