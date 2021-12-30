Choquehuanca announces that it will be vaccinated and points out that it already had Covid-19 and overcame it with ancestral medicine

Vice President David Choquehuanca announced that he will be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the coming days, although he also pointed out that he has natural immunity because he has already gone through the Covid-19 disease.

“As we have a decree now, I am respectful of the rules and all Bolivians have to comply with the rules, I am going to get vaccinated in the next few days, but I have immunity,” said Choquehuanca in an interview broadcast by F10.

The Vice President said that the PCR test will also be done.

Choquehuanca makes the announcement after receiving criticism that they observed a contradiction in the government promoting vaccination, but the Vice President opting not to receive the dose. Even the COB leader, Juan Carlos Huarachi, asked him to reflect and get vaccinated.

The second president warned that some people are wanting to speculate and make this issue political. He said that this is a health situation and should be treated with respect and responsibility.

Choquehuanca also revealed that he had the coronavirus at least twice.

He recalled that in his first contagion, he managed to overcome the disease thanks to ancient and natural medicine, through medicinal plants.

“I have been scared but I have overcome,” said the Vice President.

He noted that he was able to overcome his second contagion in the same way as the first.

Since then, Choquehuanca said that if he was infected again, he has not realized it, but he takes care of himself and recommends everyone to take care of themselves with the use of the chinstrap and healthy eating. He also recommended not to be afraid.

He stressed that having overcome the disease, he already acquired a natural immunity.

“I’ve even eaten grass”

He explained in detail what he consumed to overcome Covid-19.

“I have even eaten grass. Turmeric ginger onion garlic honey, if you mix it one, you prepare garlic, an onion in the morning and honey, two lemons, with that you will be able to ”, he said.

He also recommended consuming coca with bico for symptoms.