Chucky Lozano receives another bad news in addition to the positive of covid-19

The Coronavirus is again wreaking havoc worldwide and cases are on the rise again, also attacking the football environment. How does Hirving Lozano suffer from it?

December 30, 2021 11:03 a.m.

When everything seemed to be declining, Covid-19 returned with more force in its Omicron variant and again the cases were on the increase around the entire planet, attacking densely populated areas.

In the field of football, many of the European teams began to confirm positive cases among their players and one of the last to be formally announced was that of Hirving Lozano in Napoli.

Chucky, who was spending the end of the year holidays with his family, was isolated and will miss the first meeting of the year with his squad, having to relegate the starting position that he had so hard to get.

In any case, his test was not the only bad news he received regarding the virus, but it has also just been confirmed that restrictive measures will be strengthened in Italy to prevent the increase in cases among fans.

For this reason, the local government will restrict access to the stadiums to 50% of their total capacity for the next matches against Sampdoria and Fiorentina (Serie A), while the same will happen against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League.

While waiting for a drop in the following weeks, these protocol acts could be extended and hardened if they are not effective, knowing that in some countries they are already playing behind closed doors.