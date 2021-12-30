Club América’s plan with Leo Suárez for Clausura 2022

Despite the fact that some casualties and two reinforcements were already announced in the America club for him Closing 2022, the American fans are not happy at all because they consider that there are still casualties that must be given to allow the arrival of more reinforcements.

Among the names that the Americanists ask for their departure are Bruno Valdés, Emanuel Aguilera, Sebastián Cáceres, Leo Suárez, among others; However, everything seems to indicate that there will be no movements in the azulcrema center, so the player with the best chance of leaving is Leo.

Releasing one of these players is a priority. because when counting as not trained in Mexico the 10 places are full at the moment that will allow the MX League register for the next tournament

Suárez will not be registered with America

The Argentine winger was discharged from the previous tournament and although his rehabilitation stage has already ended Santiago Solari It does not have it so it will not be registered and thus will free up a foreign place.

Situation that helps the team in this regard but that undoubtedly leaves the work of the board in a bad way by not finding accommodation in any team because it is a salary that must continue to be paid to the player.

Leo’s numbers dressed in cream blue.

Suarez He arrived in America in 2019, in that period he has played 50 games contributing 4 goals and 5 assists in Liga MX and 2 goals in Concachampions. Numbers far below those expected to be a player who came as a reinforcement to the largest team in Mexico.