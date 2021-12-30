CNDH asks to protect journalist Ricardo Ravelo from Governor Enrique Alfaro – El Financiero

Guadalajara, Jal.- Faced with the fear of the journalist Ricardo Ravelo Galó, due to reprisals from the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) issued precautionary measures.

The reporter published data from a United States government investigation that links the governor with corruption networks in favor of organized crime groups in the United States. Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), and the president responded that he had sued the journalist for non-pecuniary damage.

The human rights defender reported that it received a complaint from Ravelo Galó for intimidation from the governor, after posting on his social networks: “If they kill me, you all already know who is responsible.”

Consequently, the commission asked the National Guard to implement precautionary measures with the necessary actions to safeguard the life, physical security and personal integrity of the journalist, through the required protocols.

He also called on federal and local authorities to “comply with their constitutional and conventional duties to guarantee that journalists can fully exercise their freedom of expression and of the press, thus helping to strengthen people’s right to be informed, strengthening democracy and plurality in the country ”.

It came out in favor of the maximum protection of human rights and against the criminalization and criminal prosecution of people who practice journalism, in addition to recognizing freedom of expression as the essential instrument that journalists use to exercise journalism. your profession.

Even yesterday morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had announced that he would provide protection to the journalist and that he would instruct the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, to communicate with Ravelo Galó. He considered that the governor should not be tried in advance without due process.

Meanwhile, the emecista assured that he will always respect freedom of expression, but that he had the right to defend himself, as well as his family, from what he considered to be slander and lies.