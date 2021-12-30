CONFIRMED! Nico Castillo is a new Necaxa player

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.29.2021 14:54:52





After weeks of rumors without materializing, this Wednesday Necaxa confirmed that Nico Castillo will play with the red-and-white elastic at the Clausura 2022. The player comes as a free agent to the hydrocalid team, since he terminated his contract with America on December 1, 2021.

The team had not made its incorporation official because the player was on trial, However, it seems that he filled the eye of the coach, Pablo Guede, to receive another opportunity in Mexican soccer, where, after leaving Pumas in 2018, it has been difficult for him to return to his best level.

“We make it official that Nicolás Castillo will be part of our squad for Clausura 2022. Come on! “, The hydrocalid group wrote on their Twitter account.

Things have not turned out for Nico

In the last semester of 2021, Castillo had a brief stint at Juventude from BrazilHowever, he could not resume his best level, so he returned to Mexico to terminate his contract with America.

A series of injuriesas well as a thrombosis that put his life at risk, They took away the opportunity to be able to show himself with the azulcrema outfit. Now, soccer has given him a new chance to shine, now with the Rays.