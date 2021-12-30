CORONAVIRUS – Ómicron forces a general alert

The rapid advance of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 among the Dominican population keeps health authorities with high levels of concern, who yesterday put the entire country under epidemiological alert, with greater emphasis on the National District and the provinces of Santo Domingo , Santiago and San Cristóbal, where the greatest infections are.

The main recommendation made to the population is not to participate in massive or social activities; that the family reunions at the end of the year be held only between those vaccinated; avoid close contact with people who are suffering from respiratory conditions or flu-like processes and the proper use of a mask, making sure it is well adjusted.

Also complete the third dose vaccination schedule; a lot of hygiene; go to the doctor at the first symptoms and reduce the capacity of people in stadiums and closed places by 50%, and maintain physical distancing.

The epidemiological alert was issued yesterday during a press conference led by Minister Daniel Rivera; Vice Minister Eladio Pérez, and the Director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, who on several occasions warned that the behavior of the virus is of concern and that a greater rebound in infections is expected in the coming days.

They revealed that as a result of the circulation of the Omicron variant in the last week, the transmissibility rate reached the highest levels in the country, standing at 3.44, which indicates that each infected person is transmitting the virus to about four more people.

Delta 59% and Ómicron 41%

The Omicron variant of Covid-19, whose circulation was notified in Dominican territory for a week, was detected in 41% of the 509 samples sequenced in the country and the delta continues to predominate with 59% of the samples studied.

The samples analyzed at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory were taken from the 14th to the 27th of this month, being the National District, Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal and Santiago where the highest number of cases of the Omicron and delta variants were detected, with 299 and 210 cases, respectively.

Delta is most active in Santo Domingo and Santiago

However, the director of epidemiology warned that Ómicron “is gaining ground due to its ease of transmission and they are the places with the highest population density that contribute the most to the spread of the virus,” for which he recommended avoiding being in places where there is a lot of people.

“Public Health is observing with concern the increase in cases that have occurred in the last week, only the National District presented between weeks 50 and 51 an increase of 170 infections, 37 in Santo Domingo and in San Cristóbal about 35”, Skewes pointed out.

Minister: vaccines and sufficient evidence

Likewise, the Minister of Public Health affirmed that the country has enough doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to continue with the plan started in February of this year, as well as PCR laboratory tests and antigens for diagnosis and tracking. of the virus in the population.

“We have enough Sinovac (…), remember that we had a total of about four million more or less from Sinovac, just a week ago we received 1,200,000 Pfizer and AstraZeneca, you know we have enough,” said Minister Rivera during a press conference held on the esplanade of the ministry he heads.

He stated that none are going to expire for now and that there is no reason to worry; on the contrary, they are still hiring well and “we had paid enough so that they can keep coming enough”.

He explained that to prevent the compounds from expiring, they requested orders for this week and early January.

Regarding diagnostic tests, he reported that there are also a million PCR tests and 500,000 antigenic tests available.

Vaccines for children

The head of Public Health indicated that a resolution is pending that the cabinet chaired by Vice President Raquel Peña will issue on vaccination against Covid-19 in children.

“We can start with Sinovac and we are practically fine-tuning the negotiation, by February at the latest the Pfizers may arrive as children,” he said, although they hope to finalize the details of the arrangement.

KNOW MORE

Moscoso Puello

At the Moscoso Puello hospital, 18 cases of hospitalization and four patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid-19 have been registered so far.

Doctor informs

These data were provided by Dr. Zaira Hidalgo, who also stated that Moscoso Puello is “full” due to consultations from patients with viral symptoms.

Health authorities have taken measures to counteract the growing wave of infections.