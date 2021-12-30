Cow that escaped from the slaughterhouse was rescued in New York – People – Culture

A story shared by the police of New York On December 17, on social networks, more than one was interested in the happy ending it had.

A calf, which they named Stacy, was found and rescued in the city’s Queens borough, after being rounded up by rangers in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the ‘Daily Record’ reported.

The animal was reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse of the city and capturing it was quite difficult.

The cow was then removed in a truck and placed in temporary quarantine at a shelter facility in Wantage.

During the quarantine period, the nine-month, 181-kilogram Hereford calf will only receive visits from humans and will listen to other cattle, but will not be able to approach them, said the aforementioned media.

Once the calf completes its quarantine and successfully passes the medical tests, it will meet the other 93 cattle that live in the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue Center, Mike Stura, director of the shelter, told local media.

Only in New York! This morning, NYPD ESU Truck 10 received a request from precinct personnel to assist with a found cow. The cow had run away from an area business but was safely corralled. She will now be spending the holiday season at her new home, a local rescue sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/7icG2xhFbH – NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 17, 2021

The animals that live there have been rescued from slaughterhouses, markets, farms where they lived in extreme abandonment or terrible conditions and were even wandering in the streets, indicates the aforementioned media.

“No matter where they are from or what dire circumstances they escape, they are provided with the right veterinary care, the best food, water, a safe place to live, eat and sleep, as well as lots of love 24 hours a day,” Skylands explains in his website.

Many have been delighted by the happy ending of the veal. “This is a very happy story for Stacy, as many other cows destined for slaughter are not so lucky.”Stated One green planet on its website.

Looks like our Urban Park Rangers were in a sentimental Moo-d today. After discovering a loose cow in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the Rangers managed to rescue the cow through quick thinking and action. ‘Stella’ will be transported to an animal sanctuary to be cared for. pic.twitter.com/gq7DJenjdG – NYC Parks (@NYCParks) December 17, 2021

