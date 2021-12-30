Cristiano Ronaldo, the target of a new criticism for his attitude

Editorial Mediotiempo

The recent earnings crisis that the company is going through Manchester United has put Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned this season to the Premier league as ‘savior’ of the Red Devils.

But, despite having a meteoric start full of goals, in recent weeks the panorama of the United, ranking in seventh position 22 points behind Manchester City with three games less.

And this has led to a criticism of the former player Gabriel Agbonlahor, who stated that Christian ‘not a team player‘, since he only focuses on’ his goals’, as in the game that he Manchester tied in the field of Newcastle.

“He would raise his arms every time he couldn’t get a chance. And then at the end of the game, came out of the field with a dark face and I guess he had it in the locker room too, “he told Football Insider.

But it was not all, since the ex Aston Villa threw that young players like Marcus rashford Y Mason Greenwood they have been affected by the shadow of the Lusitanian.

“The harmony in the dressing room is not correct, the way of Rashford and Greenwood has collapsed since Ronaldo arrived. They can’t express themselves, it’s like they’re constantly thinking ‘I have to pass it on to Ronaldo, I have to create opportunities for him. “

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 19 games with the Red devils this season of Premier league Y Champions League.