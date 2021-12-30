Cryptocurrency attacks and hacks: $ 100 billion lost in 2021

As the adoption and popularity of the cryptocurrency market increases, the number of security breaches and hacks also reached new highs. According to the latest Slowmist report, crypto hackers they managed to steal US $ 9.8 billion in various security breaches and ransomware attacks.

One of the most affected areas is decentralized finance. Almost 73% of all money stolen from crypto hacks came from various defi protocols reaching almost to $ 7 billion.

The annual report pointed to a total of 231 hacking incidents and security breaches in the crypto ecosystem, and Of these 231 total incidents, 171 were reported from various Defi protocols. While the Defi ecosystem has grown to become one of the most prominent use cases in the crypto ecosystem, it is also one of the most exploited. There hasn’t been a single week in the last year that there has not been a security breach of any kind.

While most of the victims were blockchains or relatively small projects, there were some major security issues related to major players in 2021. The BSV blockchain became victim of a 51% attack, compromising the entire network.

The Defi sector has definitely been the biggest security concern due to the anonymity factor, however it is also important to note that some of the biggest heists in crypto were eventually brought back due to the decentralized nature of the blockchain, where it became nearly impossible for the hacker to launder money from the systems.

The best example of this is Defi’s largest hack in the form of PolyNetwork, where hackers managed to seize assets worth more than $ 600 million. The protocol alerted all exchanges and stablecoin issuers to the hacking direction, resulting in any transactions being blocked from that account and subsequent freezing of all coins.. As a result, the hacking group had no choice but to return the money and get a white hacking reward instead.

It was not the only case. Ethereum Classic (ETC) explained that ETC’s mainnet suffered a fork due to a vulnerability in the Ethereum client, Geth.