Cybercriminal Steals $ 2 Million, Exploiting Vulnerability in Polygon Cryptocurrency Blockchain

This deficiency put more than 80% of the tokens at risk, which would reach a total value of 20,000 million dollars, according to the exchange rate in force for this Thursday.

A cybercriminal managed to exploit a vulnerability in the blockchain of the cryptocurrency Polygon and steal 801,601 tokens worth $ 2 million. The problem has now been resolved, and the rest of the coins in circulation were not appropriate, Polygon developers reported on its website on Wednesday.

The critical vulnerability was first discovered by two volunteer security specialists on December 3 and 4. As a reward for the work, Polygon paid them approximately $ 3.5 million. This deficiency exposed more than 80% of the tokens, with a total value of 20,000 million dollars, according to the current exchange rate for this Thursday.

“All projects that achieve some degree of success sooner or later find themselves in this situation,” said Jaynti Kanani, co-founder of Polygon. “The important thing is that it was a test of the resilience of our network, as well as the ability to act decisively under pressure. Considering how much was at stake, I think our team made the best possible decisions under the circumstances.” stressed.

“The Polygon team’s response to this vulnerability was quick and effective,” said Duncan Townsend, CTO of Immunefi, the largest platform that evaluates errors and vulnerabilities in blockchain systems. “The fact that this incident had a happy ending was a testament to their experience. Close coordination with Polygon specialists helped prevent what could have been a big disaster“Townsend pointed out.