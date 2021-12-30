Daddy Yankee invites you to your “last lap” around the world

Street artist Daddy Yankee appears to be on a retirement date from concert tours. This afternoon, through a video souvenir on social networks, he announced that “this year 2022 I will give my last round in the world. In which country are you waiting for me? “, He asked before the hashtags # LaÚltimaVuelta” DaddyYankee #MrSoldOut.

The tour was delayed due to the pandemic, so it will be in the new year when he will travel the world again for what, it is anticipated, will be his farewell to the stage tours, according to a source from this newspaper. The video shows him in the series of 12 concerts that he presented at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum at the end of 2019.

The first time Daddy Yankee mentioned “the last round” was last September, when he received the Billboard Hall of Fame award, being the first artist of his genre to receive that award.

“Enjoy very much my last musical round that comes out there,” he said then after acknowledging to the television audience that it took him three decades to bring the talent, work and discipline to position himself as one of the pillar figures of urban music.

“From the farmhouse I always had a vision … I never got down … I never got out of focus”, was part of what he shared from the stage of that awards ceremony in which he also verbalized his respect and admiration for some of his colleagues in the urban genre.