Daily horoscope: What my sign says today, Tuesday, December 28, by zodiac sign | Horoscope

Take note. Horoscope today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Start your day reading what the stars have in store for you with the most successful predictions tarot reader Jhan sandoval in love, money, business, work and more, according to the zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgin, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Next, we share with you the consultation of the 12 signs of the zodiac.

Remember to check the designs of the stars for the following days in the weekly horoscope and to know what astrology says for the whole month, review the monthly horoscope.

YOU CAN SEE: New Year 2022: what color should I dress in on December 31, according to my zodiac sign?

Aries today

After conflicts and tensions, you reach an agreement with your colleagues, which will allow you to peacefully advance your work activities. In love, that person will grow closer.

Taurus today

A person who appreciates you will present you with strategic solutions to solve your work problems and thus, get closer to the goals you have in mind. Everything begins to be clear and positive.

Gemini today

That labor alliance would be presenting you with conditions that you would not be willing to assume. Don’t discount it entirely and try to negotiate. You have the ability to convince and reach an agreement.

Cancer today

Even if you feel that person is sorry, you know that his pride does not allow him to verbalize the apologies he is trying to ask you. Be flexible and don’t look so hurt. Now the reconciliation is up to you.

I read today

Today you will have a conversation with someone who will help you get out of that economic or employment crisis that would be overwhelming you. In love, this moment of loneliness will help you reconsider your decisions.

Virgo today

Some family situations have not yet been resolved as you had planned. You may cancel labor issues to resolve these issues. Be patient and everything will be fine.

Libra today

You have to be more demanding. There are tasks that are neglected and only if you put more order will you achieve that your work team achieves the objectives that they have outlined. Strive and you will achieve everything.

Scorpio today

You will successfully complete a task that has generated a lot of expectation around you. Everyone will recognize your ability and you may receive an offer that should be evaluated.

Sagittarius today

It is possible that someone makes some kind of judgment or criticism about your performance, which could cause you some annoyance, since you would not consider it fair. Try to listen and you will understand.

Capricorn today

Do not take up projects that failed in the past. You may have the proposal to do it, but the consequences would be negative for your economy. Consider other possibilities.

Aquarius today

That person who proposes you to create a partnership is not very clear or transparent in his intentions. Do not make any money transfer or sign anything that does not give you security.

Pisces today

You will associate with a person who wants to make the most of your talents and abilities, be careful. In love, the time has come to end that bond that has made you suffer.